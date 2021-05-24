Facebook expands its fact-checking programme in Bangladesh

Facebook on Monday announced the expansion of its third-party fact-checking programme with the addition of international partner AFP and Bangladesh-based organisation Fact Watch, as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the spread of misinformation in Bangladesh.

AFP and Fact Check join Boom, who has partnered with Facebook since 2020 when the program was first introduced in Bangladesh.

AFP and Fact Check, which have been certified by the Poynter Institute's non-partisan International Fact Checking Network (IFCN), will review and rate the accuracy of Bangla and English stories on Facebook, including photos and videos in Bangladesh, said a media release.