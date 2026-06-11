Long-term tax incentives proposed to dev semiconductor industry

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has proposed long-term fiscal incentives for the development of Bangladesh’s semiconductor industry, aiming to leverage the country’s growing pool of engineering talent, create high-skilled employment opportunities and promote export-oriented industrial growth.

Presenting the national budget of approximately Taka 9.38 trillion for fiscal year 2026-27 in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) today, Thursday, he said Bangladesh produces a large number of qualified engineers every year, while many skilled professionals from the Bangladeshi diaspora are contributing to the global technology sector.