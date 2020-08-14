5G to herald data-drive intelligent fintech revolution: Huawei

The proliferation of 5G applications will provide abundance of data with various dimensions, requiring more detailed and accurate enterprise credit assessment and anti-fraud analysis in the fintech industry, a top Huawei executive said on Thursday.

According to Daniel Zhou, President of Cloud & AI Business Group for Huawei Asia Pacific, 5G is imperative to drive more fintech innovations.

“Reliability and performance are imperative to help banks address the data processing challenges. Huawei had been devising end-to-end solutions that put emphasis on 24/7 continuous data processing while maintaining high performance to support high volume of transactions,” Zhou said during the ‘Asia Pacific Financial Industry Storage Summit 2020’ here.