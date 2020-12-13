Apple bug doesn’t allow notifications for SMS texts, iMessages

The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, 16 October 2019. Reuters

Several iPhone users have written on various social media platforms that they are not receiving pop-up notifications for SMS texts and iMessages.

MacRumors first wrote about such problem on new iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max phones.

“But it seems to also be affecting people with older iPhones as well, so this is looking more and more like an iOS 14 issue,” reports The Verge.

Several iPhone users also posted the problem, which may be a possible bug, on the company’s support forums.

“I am not getting sound notifications on text messages nor is the banner showing up on my locked screen. I have an iPhone 11 and just downloaded the latest iOS 14. Have reset my phone twice now. Please advise,” posted on user on Apple communities page.

Another iPhone user echoed the issue: “I am having the same problem I get no notifications of any kind for my messages but only from one person everyone else works fine and I don’t have them muted or silent”.

Apple hasn’t released a fix for the bug yet.

“Early reports indicate that the no-text-notifications bug remains present — at least in some cases — in the second release candidate build of iOS 14.3 that Apple pushed out to public beta testers,” the report said on Saturday.

One user posted on one of the Apple forum pages: “I have not been getting sound notifications for text messages for a number of months. I have tried 20 different suggested fixes and nothing works. I’m about to put out a reward for finding the solution! I have the new iOS 14 and new Apple Watch 6”.

