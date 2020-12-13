Apple bug doesn’t allow notifications for SMS texts, iMessages

Several iPhone users have written on various social media platforms that they are not receiving pop-up notifications for SMS texts and iMessages.

MacRumors first wrote about such problem on new iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max phones.

“But it seems to also be affecting people with older iPhones as well, so this is looking more and more like an iOS 14 issue,” reports The Verge.

Several iPhone users also posted the problem, which may be a possible bug, on the company’s support forums.

“I am not getting sound notifications on text messages nor is the banner showing up on my locked screen. I have an iPhone 11 and just downloaded the latest iOS 14. Have reset my phone twice now. Please advise,” posted on user on Apple communities page.