Samsung launches new foldable smartphones

The most innovative device unveiled Wednesday is the Galaxy Z Fold8. Measuring 4.5 millimetres thick when unfolded, it features a 7.6-inch, 4:3 aspect ratio screen optimised for video viewing.

Its starting price is set at USD 1,900.

"Galaxy Z Fold8 is the clear star of the show," said Paolo Pescatore, a technology analyst for PP Foresight.

"It underscores Samsung's dominance of the foldable category and its determination to expand the market with a device for almost every type of user."

"Attention now turns to Apple's September event and whether it will finally unveil its long-anticipated move into foldables.