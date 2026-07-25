Samsung launches new foldable smartphones
South Korean technology giant Samsung unveiled new, sleeker smartphone models Wednesday priced more than previous models as artificial intelligence raises component costs.
One of the models resembles a miniature tablet when unfolded.
Samsung, which launched the high-end products in London, aims to reaffirm its dominance in the foldable smartphone market, where it has operated since 2019, ahead of a potential move by US rival Apple this year.
"By setting a new standard for foldables, we are once again advancing the premium mobile experience," said TM Roh, head of Samsung''s mobile division.
The most innovative device unveiled Wednesday is the Galaxy Z Fold8. Measuring 4.5 millimetres thick when unfolded, it features a 7.6-inch, 4:3 aspect ratio screen optimised for video viewing.
Its starting price is set at USD 1,900.
"Galaxy Z Fold8 is the clear star of the show," said Paolo Pescatore, a technology analyst for PP Foresight.
"It underscores Samsung's dominance of the foldable category and its determination to expand the market with a device for almost every type of user."
"Attention now turns to Apple's September event and whether it will finally unveil its long-anticipated move into foldables.
Samsung's new top-of-the-range model is the Z Fold8 Ultra -- successor to the Z Fold7 -- whose retail price starts at USD 2,100. It measures just 4.1 millimetres in thickness and weighs 215 grammes.
The Z Flip8 -- a pocket-sized model geared more toward social media use -- is the cheapest new model, with a starting price of USD 1,200.
The higher prices are caused by soaring costs of memory chips, which are in growing demand owing to their strategic role in powering artificial intelligence.
Apple last month cited this reason when raising the prices of its Macs and iPads.
"Apple is about to do for foldables what it has done for every category it has entered, which is legitimise it for the mainstream," said Francisco Jeronimo at telecommunications analyst group IDC.
"Samsung has to defend the category it created, and that's why it cannot 1play it safe," he added.