Huawei launches ‘Mate 40’ phones with 5nm Kirin 9000 chip

The Mate 40 Pro+ is offered in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colours and is priced at 1,399 euros.

The Mate 40 is priced at 899 euros for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2376 x 1080 pixels) resolution display that uses an OLED panel with support for 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 9000E processor with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G78 MP22 GPU.

This is paired with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options to choose from.