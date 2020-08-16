Huawei patents foldable smartphone with stylus, sub-display

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has patented a new foldable smartphone with a stylus and a sub-display.

Huawei filed the design patent back in 2019 with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) which has now got approval and published, reports GizmoChina.

According to the patent images, the foldable smartphone will come with a stylus and a sub-display right next to the primary screen, which follows an inward folding design.