LG patents laptop with rolling display

South Korea-based electronics major LG has patented a new laptop with a rollable display.

LG’s latest patent shows a whole new laptop form factor, one that would involve a 17-inch display which rolls up to stow away. The display can unroll anywhere from a 13.3-inch to 17-inch display size, reports GSMArena.

According to the image, it also looks like the keyboard and touchpad can fold onto itself to take up even less space when it’s not being used.