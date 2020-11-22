LG patents laptop with rolling display

IANS
New Delhi
LG logo
LG logo

South Korea-based electronics major LG has patented a new laptop with a rollable display.

LG’s latest patent shows a whole new laptop form factor, one that would involve a 17-inch display which rolls up to stow away. The display can unroll anywhere from a 13.3-inch to 17-inch display size, reports GSMArena.

According to the image, it also looks like the keyboard and touchpad can fold onto itself to take up even less space when it’s not being used.

Advertisement

Information regarding this rollable laptop is not enough as of now, but one can expect more details to surface online soon.

LG is not a new player when it comes to rollable display devices as the company has already launched a rollable design TV which when unfolded can be carried anywhere.

The company showcased and launched the world’s first television with rollable display at CES 2019.

More News

Nokia 9.3 PureView, 7.3 5G, 6.3 launch postponed to 2020-end

Headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia are pictured in Espoo, Finland 4 August, 2016. Reuters

Huawei to launch new desktop computer soon: Report

The Huawei logo is seen at a bus stop in Mexico City, Mexico on 22 February 2019. Reuters File Photo

Charge your smartphone via T-shirt soon without electric shock

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S5 can now monitor your heart rate and give directions. File Photo

Apple to replace AirPods Pro with sound issues

Apple wireless AirPods are tested during a media event at Bill Graham Civic auditorium in San Francisco, California. Photo: AFP