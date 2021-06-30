Microsoft unveils Windows 11

Microsoft recently introduced Windows 11, a new experience designed to bring users closer to the things and people they love, said a press release.

From intuitive design features that make multitasking a breeze to an all-new Microsoft Store that provides users with easy access to apps, games, and movies, the new Windows 11 is optimized for working, learning, and playing and delivering great experiences for all.

“The past 18 months brought an incredible shift in how we used our PCs, from something practical and functional to something personal and emotional. This is what inspired us as we were building the next generation of Windows, a platform that over a billion people rely on. With Windows 11, we wanted to build a familiar place where everyone can create, learn, play, and most importantly connect in improved ways,” said Panos Panay, chief product officer at Microsoft.

Windows 11 will be available on new PCs and through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs towards the end of year.