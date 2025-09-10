Apple unveils slim iPhone 17 Air, new AirPods, Apple Watch in holiday lineup

The iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model yet at 5.6 millimeters, starts at $999 and will be available from September 19. Positioned between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro models, the Air introduces a new premium tier to the company's product lineup.

The device runs on the same A19 Pro processor as the iPhone 17 Pro, paired with Apple's N1 networking chip and C1X modem. The model, which supports only eSIM, will be available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue colors.

Apple executives described the iPhone Air as offering "MacBook Pro levels of compute in an iPhone".