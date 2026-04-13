Samsung to discontinue Samsung Messages App in July, urges switch to Google Messages

The move aligns with the company's recent device strategy, where Google's messaging solution has already taken precedence.

Samsung is urging users to make the switch proactively. "The company is urging users to switch to Google Messages as their default texting app," the notice said.

Users are also advised to check the Samsung Messages app itself to confirm the exact discontinuation date applicable to their device.

As per GSM Arena, the transition reflects a broader ecosystem consolidation, as newer Samsung devices already come with Google Messages pre-installed.