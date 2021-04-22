Samsung's software update to turn older Galaxy phones into IoT devices

Samsung on Wednesday launched a new software update that will allow consumers to convert their older Galaxy smartphones to various types of “internet of things” (IoT) devices.

The feature will be available for all Galaxy S, Note and Z smartphones that were released from 2018 onwards and run Android 9 and above. More devices will be supported under the programme in the future.

Called as “Galaxy Upcycling” at home, it is an expansion of its Galaxy Upcycling programme and is aimed at giving new life to older devices.

Currently, in beta, Galaxy Upcycling at Home will be available in South Korea, the US and the UK first, reports ZDNet.