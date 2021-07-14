Google ends unlimited group video calling for free accounts

Google has quietly ended unlimited group video calls facility for free accounts on its video calling app Meet, and the users will now get only an hour time for group calls, Indo-Asian News Service reports on Wednesday.

According to an update on Google support page for Meet users, at 55 minutes, everyone gets a notification that the call is about to end.

"To extend the call, the host can upgrade their Google account. Otherwise, the call will end at 60 minutes," the company said in the update.