Google patents smart ring with selfie camera

IANS
San Francisco
US-based search engine giant Google has patented a smart ring that can take selfies as you wear it, without a smartphone.

Google applied for the patent at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in May 2019. However, it got published only on 10 November this year, reports GizmoChina.

As per the patent description, the smart ring houses an aperture (opening) that is enough to fit a finger. Precisely, it says the aperture is shaped to fit the first finger (finger where the ring sits) of the user.

Additionally, the smart ring also requires a second wearable device typically a HUD (Heads-Up Display) for transmitting, displaying the images.

As per the report, the smart ring would come with two surfaces apart from the ring - one which houses the camera, and the other housing the input device.

Both the surfaces are designed to tilt sideways to comfort the user and his/her finger range.

The smart ring may use either wired, Wi-Fi, WiMax, Bluetooth, NFC one-way/bi-directionally to send the data to the second device.

