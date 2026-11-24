A scarecrow stands alone in a field, guarding crops day and night. Fearing it, birds dare not come near. Abdullah Al Imran’s ‘Kaktaruaa’ is doing much the same thing online, helping victims of cyberbullying and online harassment.

Within its limited capacity, the platform provides protection to victims of cybercrime and guides them towards possible solutions. In recognition of this work, Imran received the Diana Award in the UK this year.