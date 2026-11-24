Kaktaruaa: Imran’s initiative to scare away crows of cyber world
From cyberbullying to online harassment, Abdullah Al Imran’s ‘Kaktaruaa’ helps victims in need. For this work, he received the Diana Award in the UK this year.
A scarecrow stands alone in a field, guarding crops day and night. Fearing it, birds dare not come near. Abdullah Al Imran’s ‘Kaktaruaa’ is doing much the same thing online, helping victims of cyberbullying and online harassment.
Within its limited capacity, the platform provides protection to victims of cybercrime and guides them towards possible solutions. In recognition of this work, Imran received the Diana Award in the UK this year.
As the influence of the internet has grown, so have problems such as online harassment, blackmail, personal information leaks, phishing and cyber fraud. But not everyone can speak out against bullying. Nor does everyone know how to deal with it. Kaktaruaa was created to ensure that people can get direct help with any problem they encounter online.
Born in Patuakhali, Imran grew up in Chattogram. As his father served in the army, he completed his secondary (SSC) and higher secondary (HSC) education at Rajendrapur Cantonment. He later graduated in Bengali literature from Netrokona University.
Since childhood, he has wanted to do something for people. However, his introverted nature made him hesitant to work directly with people and stand beside them. This led him to think about helping others online.
Initially, he helped friends solve minor digital problems. During the Covid pandemic, when almost everything moved online, he noticed how students were regularly becoming victims of cyberbullying and online harassment.
Imran began sharing what he knew to help others. However, solving everyone's problems with a small volunteer team proved quite difficult. When someone faced online abuse, the team would help them through WhatsApp.
Interestingly, when he received the first email from the Diana Award authorities on 16 July, he thought it might be a scam or phishing email.
Gradually, he realised that many people were uncomfortable talking about these issues. Instead, they were more interested in finding ways to solve the problems themselves. In particular, to help female students address their problems without hesitation, he launched online courses. Anyone can take these courses for free through their website.
Users can check whether a suspicious link is a scam through the platform's phishing link checker. A password checker helps determine whether a password has been leaked. It is also possible to check whether an image has been generated by AI.
Imran says, “When someone faces a problem online, people talk about precautions and remedies. But we wanted to find solutions from the very beginning. Because for someone who is already in trouble, finding a solution is more urgent than hearing about precautions.”
Kaktaruaa now helps common people alongside students. The initiative creates awareness content through memes and organises webinars and seminars at schools, and the initiative has earned Imran the prestigious Diana Award.
Interestingly, when he received the first email from the Diana Award authorities on 16 July, he thought it might be a scam or phishing email. Later, he realised that he had indeed received the award, presented in memory of Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, for making a positive contribution to social change.
For Imran, however, the greatest reward is the smile of someone he has helped or a message of gratitude from them. These are what inspire him to keep moving forward.