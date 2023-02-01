Clickbait or creativity? Art world wrestles with AI

There are plenty of fans of tools like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and DALL-E 2 who have proclaimed this as the democratisation of art.

But Spratt reckons such tools are more about "entertainment and clickbait" than art.

"It is a way to foster engagement with platforms, which is of course going to help these companies," she said.

"The idea that it is solely a tool of empowerment or that it will democratise the space is overly simplistic -- it's naive."

Rather, she sees the boundary between AI and other technology becoming blurred, pointing to the image manipulation programs already widely used.

"I see the future of AI as being part of the omnipresent background architecture for all digital image-making processes," she said.