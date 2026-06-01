Nvidia launches new chip to bring AI directly to personal computers

Nvidia unveiled on Monday a new chip that puts AI capabilities directly into laptops and desktop computers, pitting it against the likes of Apple and Intel.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is in Taiwan for the Computex conference, said the RTX Spark PC chip is part of Nvidia's effort with Microsoft to "reinvent the PC" for the AI era, after three years of collaboration between the companies.

The chip, which industry experts said would overhaul engagement with AI, is designed to run AI agents locally rather than relying solely on cloud computing.