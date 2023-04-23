UK to test alert system on millions of phones

The UK will conduct its first test of a new emergency alert service on Sunday, with millions of mobile phones set to emit a loud alarm and vibrate at 3:00pm (1400 GMT).

The national system, modelled on similar schemes in Canada, Japan, the Netherlands and the United States, aims to warn the public if there is a danger to life nearby but has generated criticism over "nanny state" intrusion.

A message will say: "This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there's a life-threatening emergency nearby."