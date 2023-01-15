AI, do my homework! How ChatGPT pitted teachers against tech

That is partly because ChatGPT in its current form still gets stuff wrong.

To give one example, it thinks Guatemala is bigger than Honduras. It isn't. Also, ambiguous questions can throw it off track.

Ask the tool to describe the Battle of Amiens and it will give a passable detail or two on the 1918 confrontation from World War I.

But it does not flag that there was also a skirmish of the same name in 1870. It takes several prompts to realise its error.

"ChatGPT is an important innovation, but no more so than calculators or text editors," French author and educator Antonio Casilli told AFP.

"ChatGPT can help people who are stressed by a blank sheet of paper to write a first draft, but afterwards they still have to write and give it a style."

Researcher Olivier Ertzscheid from the University of Nantes agreed that teachers should be focusing on the positives.

In any case, he told AFP, high school students were already using ChatGPT, and any attempt to ban it would just make it more appealing.

Teachers should instead "experiment with the limits" of AI tools, he said, by generating texts themselves and analysing the results with their students.