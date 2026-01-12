Freelancers to get free ID cards from govt

The government will launch the National Freelancer Registration and ID Card Management Platform tomorrow, Tuesday, to institutionalise Bangladesh’s freelancing sector and fulfil a long-standing demand of freelancers.

By registering on this government-managed platform, freelancers across the country will be able to obtain ID cards free of cost.

To ensure security and technological capacity, the Information and Communication Technology Division and the Department of Information and Communication Technology have already completed a vulnerability assessment of the platform.