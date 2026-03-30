China: DeepSeek AI chatbot suffers longest outage since viral rise in early 2025

China's popular DeepSeek artificial intelligence chatbot suffered on Monday its longest outage since the viral rise of its flagship R1 and V3 models early last year.

DeepSeek's status website showed that the chatbot suffered a "major outage" lasting 7 hours and 13 minutes, from the early hours of Monday morning until 10:33 a.m. ⁠local time (0233 GMT), when the incident was marked as resolved.