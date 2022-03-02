Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe

A number of tech companies have limited distribution and advertising tools to Russian news outlets in recent days as the European Commission readies a ban on them out of concern that they are spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
RT deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina said in a statement on Tuesday that technology companies that have cut her outlet's distribution have not pointed to any evidence that it has reported falsehoods.
Sputnik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple Inc said on Tuesday that RT News and Sputnik News were no longer available for download from its App Store outside Russia.