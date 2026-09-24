Fiverr accounts manipulation by Betopia puts country’s freelancing sector in crisis

An company named Betopia has come under scrutiny over allegations of financial irregularities and scamming. It has also been accused of coordinated account operations and serious marketplace manipulation involving Fiverr, an international freelancing marketplace where people offer and buy freelance services.

Betopia has been accused of opening accounts on Fiverr using the national identity card and passport information of thousands of workers under the guise of hiring them, operating those accounts under its control, influencing the marketplace rankings through fake orders and reviews, and carrying out activities that harmed the businesses of competing freelancers.

After receiving multiple complaints on the matter from several leading Bangladeshi freelancers, around 300 Fiverr accounts linked to Betopia were suspended at the end of July. At the same time, several thousand more accounts linked to the organisation have reportedly come under monitoring and investigation.