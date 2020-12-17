Microsoft building new password manager for Edge, Chrome

Microsoft is building a new passcode manager that will work across slew of products like Edge, Chrome and mobile devices (Android and iOS), the media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Verge, the tech giant is likely in the process create a full password manager for its Microsoft 365 consumer service.

The new password manager will sync credentials across its Edge browser, Google Chrome, and mobile iOS or Android devices.

“A preview version of the password manager is now built into Microsoft Authenticator, a free mobile app that’s used for multi-factor authentication,” the report mentioned.