Google Workspace enables the future of AI-powered work for every business
We believe AI is foundational to the future of work and its transformative power should be accessible to every business and every employee, at an affordable price. That's why today we’ve decided to include the best of Google AI in Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, bringing the latest generative AI capabilities to our business customers without the need to purchase any add-ons.
Boosting human potential with AI at work
For over 20 years, Google Workspace has been more than just a suite of tools; it's been a place where teams create, build, and grow together. We've empowered more than 10 million businesses of all sizes — from innovative startups to global enterprises — to transform how they work. Now, as we embrace an era of work powered by AI, the opportunities emerging for our customers and our mission to help them thrive have only accelerated.
We believe that AI is not just another tool; it’s a foundational shift in how work gets done. Over the past year we’ve witnessed more than 100,000 customers embrace generative AI to unlock employee productivity, creativity, and innovation.
It’s helped them reduce the burden of mundane tasks — from taking meeting notes to synthesising long documents and videos — and it’s acted as a strategic thought partner to bring their best ideas to life. Businesses that embrace AI are gaining a significant competitive edge, but many are unsure how to start or struggle with the cost of adopting new technologies.
Empowering every business with the best of Google AI
To address this need, we’re announcing that the best of Google AI is now included in Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, giving every business the tools they need to innovate for tomorrow. The following AI capabilities will start rolling out to Google Workspace Business customers today and to Enterprise customers later this month:
Get AI assistance in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, Chat, Vids, and more: Do your best work faster with AI embedded in the tools you use every day. Gemini streamlines your communications by helping you summarize, draft, and find information in your emails, chats, and files. It can be a thought partner and source of inspiration, helping you create professional documents, slides, spreadsheets, and videos from scratch. Gemini can even improve your meetings by taking notes, enhancing your audio and video, and catching you up on the conversation if you join late.
Chat with Gemini Advanced, Google’s next-gen AI: Kickstart learning, brainstorming, and planning with the Gemini app on your laptop or mobile device. Gemini Advanced can help you tackle complex projects including coding, research, and data analysis and lets you build Gems, your team of AI experts to help with repeatable or specialized tasks.
Unlock the power of NotebookLM Plus: We’re bringing the revolutionary AI research assistant to every employee, to help them make sense of complex topics. Upload sources to get instant insights and Audio Overviews, then share customised notebooks with the team to accelerate their learning and onboarding.By removing the need to pay for an add-on to access our latest generative AI capabilities, we're simplifying our plans and pricing to bring the added value of Google AI to all Workspace customers. For example, a customer using the Workspace Business Standard plan with a Gemini Business add-on previously paid USD 32 per user, per month. Now, that same customer will pay just USD 14 per user, per month — only USD 2 more than they were paying for Workspace without Gemini.
Simplified pricing with AI included
By removing the need to pay for an add-on to access our latest generative AI capabilities, we're simplifying our plans and pricing to bring the added value of Google AI to all Workspace customers. For example, a customer using the Workspace Business Standard plan with a Gemini Business add-on previously paid USD 32 per user, per month. Now, that same customer will pay just USD 14 per user, per month — only USD 2 more than they were paying for Workspace without Gemini.
You can learn more about our updated pricing and feature availability by edition in the Help Center. This pricing takes effect tomorrow for new customers. For existing customers, monthly subscription pricing will be updated starting 17 March, 2025, or at renewal date with an Annual/Fixed-term plan, whichever is later. Updated 28 April, 2025: Pricing for very small business customers will be updated starting 7 July, 2025.
Safeguarding your interactions with AI
We know that data security, confidentiality, and compliance are top priorities for business leaders when adopting AI, and we are committed to helping you keep your data safe.
Your data is your data: We don’t use your data, prompts, or generated responses to train Gemini models outside of your domain without permission. We don’t sell your data or use it for ads targeting.
You are in control: We built Gemini with enterprise-grade controls to help you roll out Gemini while protecting your sensitive data. Gemini only retrieves relevant data that the user has permission to access, and your existing Workspace data security and sovereignty controls are automatically applied.
You can stay compliant: Gemini for Workspace and the Gemini app are one of the first generative AI productivity solutions to attain a comprehensive set of safety, privacy, and security certifications, including SOC 1/2/3, ISO 27001/17/18, and ISO 42001, and can help you meet HIPAA compliance.
Start your no-cost AI trial today
We believe AI isn’t just an add-on — it’s central to how work gets done. Now, with AI seamlessly integrated into our product and pricing, we’re excited to help everyone unlock their next chapter of innovation. You can learn more about Google Workspace with Gemini and get started with a no-cost trial today. Register for our upcoming webinar to explore its benefits and see how it can help transform your business.
Today is just the start. Over the coming year, we’ll continue to introduce new AI features and value for our customers into their Workspace plans. The future of work is here, and it’s powered by AI — for every business.
Learn more at- https://workspace.google.com/blog/product-announcements/empowering-businesses-with-AI.
*Jerry Dischler is the president of Cloud Applications at Google