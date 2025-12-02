Google Workspace enables the future of AI-powered work for every business

We believe that AI is not just another tool; it’s a foundational shift in how work gets done. Over the past year we’ve witnessed more than 100,000 customers embrace generative AI to unlock employee productivity, creativity, and innovation.

It’s helped them reduce the burden of mundane tasks — from taking meeting notes to synthesising long documents and videos — and it’s acted as a strategic thought partner to bring their best ideas to life. Businesses that embrace AI are gaining a significant competitive edge, but many are unsure how to start or struggle with the cost of adopting new technologies.