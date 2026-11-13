Microsoft outage: Word 365, Outlook, Teams unavailable in Bangladesh

Microsoft has been hit by a major technical outage worldwide since 11:32 pm on Thursday (Bangladesh time).

The outage, which has lasted more than 14 hours, has left millions of people across the world, including Bangladesh, unable to use Microsoft's email service Outlook, video conferencing software Microsoft Teams and Word 365 online. As a result, various organisations are facing major disruptions.

Users of Outlook email services at several corporate organisations in Bangladesh have been unable to access the service since morning.