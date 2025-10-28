Elon Musk's xAI launches Grokipedia to rival 'left-biased' Wikipedia

Elon Musk's company xAI launched Grokipedia on Monday to compete with online encyclopedia Wikipedia, which he has accused of ideological bias.

The site dubbed version 0.1 had more than 885,000 articles by Monday evening, compared to Wikipedia's more than seven million in English.

The launch came with the promise of a newer version 1.0, which Musk said would be "10X better" than the current live site, which he claimed is already "better than Wikipedia."