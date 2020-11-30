Researchers develop AI to detect COVID-19 on chest x-rays

In a fight against the novel coronavirus, researchers have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform that detects COVID-19 by analysing X-ray images of the lungs.

Called DeepCOVID-XR, the machine-learning algorithm outperformed a team of specialized thoracic radiologists—spotting COVID-19 in X-rays about 10 times faster and more accurate.

According to the study, published in the journal Radiology, the research team believe physicians could use the AI system to rapidly screen patients who are admitted to hospitals for reasons other than COVID-19.

Faster, earlier detection of the highly contagious virus could potentially protect health care workers and other patients by triggering the positive patient to isolate sooner.