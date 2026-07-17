China's Moonshot unveils world's largest open AI model, closing in on US rival

Kimi K3 "performed competitively with Fable 5 (with fallback) and substantially outperformed Anthropic's Opus 4.8, GPT 5.6 Sol, and GPT 5.5" in terms of GPU kernel optimisation, the company said. The term refers to techniques that maximise AI hardware utilisation and minimise latency.

The model has also posted strong results in third-party evaluations.

Arena.ai ranked Kimi K3 first in a benchmark assessing web interface-building capabilities, while Vals AI placed it second overall behind Fable 5 and ahead of GPT-5.6 Sol. Artificial Analysis said the model delivered performance comparable to OpenAI's GPT-5.5 and Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.8, particularly on tests measuring complex, multi-step tasks.

The Moonshot news drove shares of domestic AI competitors Zhipu 2513.HK and Minimax 0100.HKdown sharply in Hong Kong; by midday, they were down 21.9 per cent and 13.8 per cent, respectively.