Sora: New AI-video tool by maker of ChatGPT worries media creators

Examples of Sora-created clips on OpenAI's website range widely in style and subject, from seemingly real drone footage above a crowded market to an animated bunny-like creature bouncing through a forest.

Thomas Bellenger, founder and art director of Cutback Productions, has been carefully watching the evolution of generative AI image generation.

"There were those who felt that it was an unstoppable groundswell that was progressing at an astonishing rate, and those who just didn't want to see it," said Bellenger, whose France-based company has created large scale visual effects for such touring musicians as Stromae and Justice.

He said the development of generative AI has "created a lot of debate internally" at the company and "a lot of sometimes visceral reactions".

Bellenger noted that Sora has yet to be released, so its capabilities have yet to be tested by the public.

"What is certain is that no one expected such a technological leap forward in just a few weeks," Bellenger said. "It's unheard of."

He said whatever the future holds, they'll "find ways to create differently".