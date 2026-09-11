Anthropic disrupts bioweapons research efforts, Russian hacking, Chinese Claude misuse

Anthropic broke up attempts to use its Claude models to develop biological weapons and carry out a suspected Russia-linked cyber espionage campaign against Ukraine, the AI heavyweight said in a report published on Thursday.

It also accused Chinese competitors of hacking attempts aimed at extracting Claude's capabilities in its latest Threat Intelligence report, which documented malicious use of its technology over the past eight months.

A growing number of illegal hacking attempts by rogue AI agents along with concerns over the technology's risks voiced by industry insiders have increased the pressure on leading pioneers in the field, raising the prospect of more regulation.

Two Anthropic researchers warned this week that rapidly progressing artificial intelligence could lead to the extinction of the human race in the not-too-distant future.