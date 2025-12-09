Meta to allow European users to share less data: EU

Meta will allow European users of Facebook and Instagram to share less data and see fewer personalised ads after it was fined for breaking EU digital rules, Brussels said Monday.

The European commission said the US tech giant undertook to make the option available from January to settle a legal dispute over its “pay or consent” system that saw it hit with a 200-million-euro ($233 million) fine.

“Meta will give users the effective choice between: consenting to share all their data and seeing fully personalised advertising, and opting to share less personal data for an experience with more limited personalised advertising,” the commission said.