NEIR test run may temporarily disrupt mobile phone connections: AMTOB
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) would conduct a test run of the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system, during which some mobile subscribers may experience temporary service disruptions.
The information was disclosed by the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB), the industry body representing mobile network operators in the country.
According to AMTOB, the experimental test run would take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Sunday. During this period, customers who use SIM cards in handsets that have not been deregistered in accordance with NEIR requirements may find their mobile network connections temporarily suspended.
In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, AMTOB said, “The NEIR system will undergo a test run from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Sunday. As a result, if SIM cards are used in handsets without completing deregistration, network connectivity may be temporarily disconnected for some subscribers.”
The association, however, reassured customers that any disrupted connections would be automatically restored once the test concludes.
AMTOB also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.
The NEIR is a centralised database designed to record the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of all mobile handsets in use within the country. Under the system, each device’s IMEI will be registered and linked to a specific National Identity (NID), enabling authorities to determine which handset is registered in whose name, which SIM is operating in which device, and to track any transfer of ownership.
The government is introducing the NEIR system with the objective of curbing the import and circulation of illegally procured and stolen mobile phones in Bangladesh.