Novel chip that improves testing, tracing for Covid

"This new technology allows for faster and more accurate tracing of Covid and other respiratory viruses, including the appearance of new variants," Edwards said.

For the study, published in the journal Langmuir, the team created a tiled genome array they developed for rapid and inexpensive full viral genome resequencing and applied their SARS-CoV-2-specific genome tiling array to rapidly and accurately resequenced the viral genome from eight clinical samples acquired from patients in Wyoming that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.