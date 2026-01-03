NEIR: Dozens of mobile phones registered under single NIDs raise concern

Many people have been astonished and worried after seeing 30–40 mobile phones registered against their name in the National Equipment Identification Register (NEIR), which shows how many mobile handsets are associated with an individual’s National Identity Card (NID).

A person named Masum Billah Bhuiyan wrote on his verified Facebook page that 53 mobile phones have been registered using his NID.

Of these, 42 were registered in the current month of December alone, even though he last purchased a mobile phone in the country four years ago.

Another individual, Tofael Khan, wrote on Facebook that 31 mobile phones had been purchased in his name stating, “There is no security for your or my personal information.”