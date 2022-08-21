Govt alerts IT infrastructures, key offices over DDoS cyber attack

In computing, a denial-of-service attack is a cyber-attack in which the perpetrator seeks to make a machine or network resource unavailable to its intended users by temporarily or indefinitely disrupting services of a host connected to a network.

In the DDoS cyber-attack, use of different types of internet packets including TCP Push Flood, UDP Flood, TCP RST flood, TCP SYN Flood, TCP Window Size flood, IP fragment flood were noticed.

Under the circumstances, all important information infrastructures have been recommended to set limit of anti-DDoS protection threshold after updating or setting anti-DDoS hardware and software following digital security guidelines to keep safe all IT infrastructures.