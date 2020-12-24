S Korea deploys 5G tech for coronavirus check at airport

South Korea has introduced mobile edge computing (MEC) technology at Incheon International Airport to operate an artificial intelligence (AI) system that screens potential COVID-19 patients in a move to step up preventative measures against the pandemic.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said the system will check for passengers without masks or with COVID-19 symptoms, such as high temperature, at the arrival and departure halls of the country’s main gateway, located west of Seoul, using digital kiosks and video surveillance.

The system can also send out autonomous robots for disinfection.

The ministry said the system incorporates MEC technology, which minimises latency by sending data to nearby small-scale data centres, rather than to a centralised data centre, reports Yonhap news agency.