S Korea fines Google almost $180 mn for market abuse

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has investigated Google since 2016 for allegedly preventing local smartphone makers such as Samsung Electronics from customising its Android OS.
It said Google hampered market competition through an "anti-fragmentation agreement" preventing smartphone makers installing modified versions of Android, known as "Android forks", on their devices.
"Because of this, device makers could not launch innovative products with new services," the KFTC added in a statement.
"As a result, Google could further cement its market dominance in the mobile OS market."
It fined Google 207.4 billion won ($176.8 million) and ordered the global tech giant to take corrective steps.
Google has maintained that its Play Store commissions charged are standard in the industry and fair compensation for building safe marketplaces where developers can reach people around the world.
The Play Store had revenues of almost 6 trillion won ($5.2 billion) in 2019, accounting for 63 per cent of the country's total, according to data from Seoul's science ministry.