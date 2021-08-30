S Korea's lunar orbiter on track for launch next year

The science and ICT ministry of South Korea said it has completed rigging a high-precision camera, developed by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), on the orbiter, which will gather data of the moon's surface to support the US-led Artemis programme.
In May, South Korea signed the Artemis Accords, which seek to send astronauts to the moon by 2024 and build a sustainable manned lunar base by 2028, reports Yonhap news agency.
The ministry said it will receive additional support from NASA for the lunar orbiter mission, including navigation and communications technologies.
The lunar orbiter is scheduled to be completed by October this year and will undergo further testing before its launch in August next year on US private aerospace firm Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's rocket.
South Korea, a relative latecomer to the global space development race, has recently bolstered its space ambitions and is expected to launch its first homegrown space rocket with a mock payload in October.