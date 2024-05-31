Webb telescope finds most distant galaxy ever observed, again

The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered what appears to be a new record-holder for the most distant known galaxy, a remarkably bright star system that existed just 290 million years after the Big Bang, NASA said Thursday.

Since coming online in 2022, the Webb telescope has ushered in a new era of scientific breakthroughs, peering farther than ever before into the universe's distant reaches -- which also means it is looking back in time.

And the latest finding has "profound implications" for our understanding of the so-called Cosmic Dawn, researchers said.

An international team of astronomers first spotted the galaxy called JADES-GS-z14-0 in early 2023, but they needed further observations to be sure it really was a record-breaker rather than a "confounding oddball," they said in a joint statement.