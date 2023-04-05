Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

Stephane Charlot, a researcher at the Astrophysics Institute of Paris and co-author of the two new studies, told AFP that the farthest galaxy -- called JADES-GS-z13-0 -- formed 320 million years after the Big Bang.

That is the greatest distance ever observed by astronomers, he said.

The Webb telescope also confirmed the existence of JADES-GS-z10-0, which dates from 450 million years after the Big Bang and had previously been spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope.

All four galaxies are "very low in mass," weighing roughly a hundred million solar masses, Charlot said. The Milky Way, in comparison, weighs 1.5 trillion solar masses by some estimations.

But the galaxies are "very active in star formation in proportion to their mass," Charlot said.

Those stars were forming "at around the same rate as the Milky Way," a speed that was "surprising so early in the Universe," he added.

The galaxies were also "very poor in metals," he added.

This is consistent with the standard model of cosmology, science's best understanding of how the universe works, which says that the closer to the Big Bang, the less time there is for such metals to form.