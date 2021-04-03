13 new rare gene variants of Alzheimer’s identified

Researchers have identified 13 new rare genomic variants associated with Alzheimer’s disease in a first-of-its-kind human genome study.

The lesser-known gene mutations may hold critical information about the biology of the disease and can lead to the development of new drugs for the devastating neurological condition, according to researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in the US.

The new gene variants are linked with the functioning of synapses -- the junctions that transmit information between neurons -- development of neurons and neuroplasticity -- the ability of neurons to reorganise the brain’s neural network.