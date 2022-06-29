5G internet to be introduced within December: BTRC

Shyam Sunder Sikder revealed the information while speaking at a workshop in the capital on Tuesday.
Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez, director general (system and services), BTRC, presented details about the digital connectivity to implement blended education.
He said currently, the number of mobile phone users is 18.40 crore (184 million) while the number of internet users is 12.50 crore (125 million), the UNB report added.
Around 147,975 kilometres in 4,431 unions have been connected with broadband internet across the country, Nasim added.