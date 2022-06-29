Science

5G internet to be introduced within December: BTRC

Prothom Alo English Desk
BTRC chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder
BTRC chairman Shyam Sunder SikderUNB

5G internet will be introduced by all mobile operators in the country within the next December, said Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder.

He also said grassroots people, a technology-based education system, women, physically challenged people, and informal sectors have been prioritised to form Bangladesh Broadband Policy, 2022, reports news agency UNB.

Shyam Sunder Sikder revealed the information while speaking at a workshop in the capital on Tuesday.

Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez, director general (system and services), BTRC, presented details about the digital connectivity to implement blended education.

He said currently, the number of mobile phone users is 18.40 crore (184 million) while the number of internet users is 12.50 crore (125 million), the UNB report added.

Around 147,975 kilometres in 4,431 unions have been connected with broadband internet across the country, Nasim added.

Read more from Science
Post Comment