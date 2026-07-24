Fields medal awarded to 4 young mathematicians

The world of mathematics handed out its most prestigious awards Thursday, at a unique moment in the field as it faces pressure from AI's potential to outpace human calculation.

The Fields medal, known as the Nobel prize of mathematics, is handed out every four years and this time was awarded to two Chinese citizens, one American and one Canadian.

The honor—a recognition of outstanding discoveries by researchers under the age of 40 that is bestowed by the International Mathematical Union—comprises 15,000 Canadian dollars (USD $17,000) and a gold medallion bearing the likeness of Archimedes.

Chinese mathematicians Hong Wang and Yu Deng, American John Pardon, and Canada's Jacob Tsimerman are this year's recipients of the prize.