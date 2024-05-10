Astronomers finally detect a rocky planet with an atmosphere

"Indeed, this is one of the hottest-known rocky exoplanets," said astrophysicist and study co-author Brice-Olivier Demory of the University of Bern's Center for Space and Habitability in Switzerland, using the term for planets beyond our solar system. "There are likely better places for a vacation spot in our galaxy."

The planet is probably tidally locked, meaning it perpetually has the same side facing its star, much like the moon does toward Earth. The planet is located in our Milky Way galaxy about 41 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Cancer. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km). Four other planets, all gas giants, are known to orbit its host star.

That star is gravitationally bound to another star in a binary system. The other one is a red dwarf, the smallest kind of ordinary star. The distance between these companions is 1,000 times the distance between Earth and the sun, and light takes six days to get from one to the other.

After all their searching, the rocky exoplanet for which scientists finally found evidence of an atmosphere turned out to be one that probably should not even have one.