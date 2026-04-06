Scientists trap light in layer over thousand times thinner than hair

Researchers have created a nanoscale structure that traps infrared light in a layer just 40 nanometres thick--over 1,000 times thinner than a human hair. By using a unique material with exceptional light-bending properties, they can confine and intensify light far beyond previous limits.

This setup also dramatically boosts light conversion effects, turning infrared into visible blue light. The advance could pave the way for smaller, faster photonic technologies.

Researchers from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw, working with teams from the Lodz University of Technology, the Warsaw University of Technology, and the Polish Academy of Sciences, have created a structure capable of trapping infrared light in a layer just 40 nanometres thick.

Their approach relies on a design known as a subwavelength grating made from a specialised material called molybdenum diselenide (MoSe2). The findings were reported in the journal ACS Nano.