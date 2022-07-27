Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7m

The jacket worn by US astronaut Buzz Aldrin during his 1969 flight to the Moon aboard Apollo 11 was sold at auction for $2.7 million in New York Tuesday, Sotheby's announced.

The white jacket, adorned with an American flag, NASA's initials, a patch for the Apollo 11 mission and the name "E. ALDRIN," is part of a personal collection of items the 92-year-old astronaut decided to put up for sale.

"The exceptionally rare garment was chased by multiple bidders for almost ten minutes before selling to a bidder on the phone," Sotheby's said in a statement.