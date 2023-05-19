Genome data sheds light on how Homo sapiens arose in Africa

Our species arose in Africa more than 300,000 years ago, with the oldest-known Homo sapiens fossils discovered at a site in Morocco called Jebel Irhoud, located between Marrakech and the Atlantic coast.

But the scarcity of Homo sapiens fossils from early in our evolutionary history and the geographical spread of those remains in Africa in places like Ethiopia and South Africa have made it difficult to piece together how our species emerged and dispersed across the continent before trekking worldwide.

A new study tapping into genome data from modern-day African populations is offering insight into how this may have unfolded.