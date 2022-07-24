China launches second of three space station modules

China launched on Sunday the second of three modules needed to complete its new space station, state media reported, the latest step in Beijing's ambitious space programme.

The craft without any crew, named Wentian, was propelled by a Long March 5B rocket at 2.22pm (0622 GMT) from the Wenchang launch centre on China's tropical island of Hainan.

Beijing launched the central module of its space station Tiangong -- which means "heavenly palace" -- in April 2021.

Almost 18 metres (60 feet) long and weighing 22 tonnes (48,500 pounds), the new module has three sleeping areas and space for scientific experiments.