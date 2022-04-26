Astronomers have discovered the most distant galaxy ever

An international team of astronomers has discovered the most distant astronomical object of all time: a galaxy. Shining only about 300 million years after the Big Bang, it may contain the oldest stars in the universe or a supermassive black hole.

The findings of the study were published in 'The Astrophysical Journal'. The team proposes two ideas: HD1 may be forming stars at an astounding rate and is possibly even home to Population III stars, the universe's very first stars -- which, until now, have never been observed. Alternatively, HD1 may contain a supermassive black hole about 100 million times the mass of our Sun.

"Answering questions about the nature of a source so far away can be challenging," says Fabio Pascucci, lead author of the MNRAS study, co-author in the discovery paper on ApJ, and an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics.